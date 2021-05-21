Blue Prism Group’s (BPRMF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BPRMF. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blue Prism Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Prism Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPRMF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16. Blue Prism Group has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

