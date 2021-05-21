Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.29.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of BPMC opened at $95.43 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.57.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 67,680 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 403,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 247,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,235,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

