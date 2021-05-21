Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,583 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000. Albemarle accounts for 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $137,969,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after acquiring an additional 431,127 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock worth $3,817,308. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $157.99 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

