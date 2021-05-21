Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

