Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $14.85 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 41,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,853,000. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 19,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 579.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,772,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $987,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $367.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $364.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

