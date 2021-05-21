Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $3.18 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.