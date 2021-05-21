Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $3.82 Million in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,471.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,471.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,269.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.05.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.