Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $7.09 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,000. NIKE accounts for 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.62. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.37 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

