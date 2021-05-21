Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,493 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

NYSE:APTV opened at $137.31 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

