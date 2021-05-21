Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 3,375 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $546.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.69 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $535.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.59.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

