B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 492 ($6.43).

Separately, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 568 ($7.42). The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,759. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 556.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 532.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 339.80 ($4.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.60.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

