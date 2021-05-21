BMO Capital Markets Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$31.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.00.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$33.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$33.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.91. The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.07.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.