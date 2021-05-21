BMO Capital Markets Increases TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $37.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TIXT. Barclays assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. CIBC assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.30.

TIXT stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $560,000.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

