BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company stock opened at $355.22 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

