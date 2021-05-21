Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$42.25 at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of BOWFF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

