Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at CIBC

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.31.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$37.79 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$25.80 and a 12-month high of C$40.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

