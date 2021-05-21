Brady Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Brady has raised its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years.

NYSE:BRC opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brady will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $777,126.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,101.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,353.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

