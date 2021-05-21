Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.05.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 82,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

