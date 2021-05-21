Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $844.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $818.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $737.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.00 and a twelve month high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

