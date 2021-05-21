Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.12 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.