Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

Shares of UNH opened at $408.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.02. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

