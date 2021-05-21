Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 59,841 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,967,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $117.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

