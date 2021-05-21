Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 133 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.