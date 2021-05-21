Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 305,692 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter worth $4,351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $4,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 19.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

