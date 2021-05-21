BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.58.

BRFS opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.85. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, analysts predict that BRF will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of BRF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 785,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 285,347 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

