Brian Leedman Acquires 123,447 Shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) Stock

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) insider Brian Leedman bought 123,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,775.58 ($19,839.70).

Brian Leedman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Brian Leedman sold 100,000 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total value of A$400.00 ($285.71).

On Thursday, February 18th, Brian Leedman sold 300,000 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18), for a total value of A$74,400.00 ($53,142.86).

About NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited develops diagnostic and therapeutic treatments for neurodegenerative diseases through preclinical studies of patented technologies. The company's lead drug candidates include EmtinB for treatment of neurodegenerative dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and degenerative conditions of the optic nerve.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.