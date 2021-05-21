Bridge Mutual (BMI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.30 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002223 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $45.30 million and $443,443.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00065811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00366093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00203420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004132 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00944073 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,074,004 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Mutual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Mutual using one of the exchanges listed above.

