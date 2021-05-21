Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Avalara accounts for approximately 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $3,635,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,809,383. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $128.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,791. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.38. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.53 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.