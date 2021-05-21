Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.83. 2,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,598. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.33 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

