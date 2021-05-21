Brighton Jones LLC Invests $2.77 Million in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 332,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,048,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONCT. Northland Securities began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of ONCT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,869. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $260.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

