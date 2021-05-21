Brighton Jones LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $29,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.22. 54,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.67. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.