BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BrightView by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,456,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in BrightView by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,053,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,651,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 162,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,229,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrightView by 10.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 107,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

