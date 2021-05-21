British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Shares Down 0.5%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.04 and last traded at $39.53. 1,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

