Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $408.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will announce sales of $408.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.10 million and the highest is $415.00 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $233.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASIX shares. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:ASIX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.54. 2,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,938. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $856.68 million, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

