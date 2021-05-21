Brokerages Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.48.

NYSE CALX opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 312.29 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Calix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.