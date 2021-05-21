Brokerages Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11).

CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,771. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

