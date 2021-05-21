Brokerages Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $524.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to announce sales of $524.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $523.49 million and the highest is $524.80 million. Dropbox reported sales of $467.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,027 shares of company stock worth $1,327,190. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Dropbox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Dropbox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.