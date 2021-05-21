Brokerages Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.32). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $12,100,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after purchasing an additional 376,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,354,000 after purchasing an additional 110,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 205,046 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 291,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $19,200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,651. Eargo has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

