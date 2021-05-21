Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.07 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,930 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: What is a back-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.