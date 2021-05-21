Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.07 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,930 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

