Brokerages Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.62 Million

Brokerages predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report $487.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.70 million and the lowest is $473.00 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $550.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 298,946 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 683,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.