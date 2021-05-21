Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on B shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after acquiring an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after buying an additional 130,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 103,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

