Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Post $0.44 EPS

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on B shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after acquiring an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after buying an additional 130,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 103,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.