Brokerages Expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.10 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,326 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,123,000 after acquiring an additional 211,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,526,000 after acquiring an additional 96,129 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

