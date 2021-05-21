Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. 498,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

