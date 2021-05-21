Brokerages Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Target Price at €63.14

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.14 ($74.28).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLG shares. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

ETR DLG opened at €64.90 ($76.35) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a 1-year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 67.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.37.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.