Brokerages Set frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT at $56.00

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in frontdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in frontdoor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in frontdoor by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in frontdoor by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in frontdoor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

frontdoor stock opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

