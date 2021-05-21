Brokerages Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Target Price at $124.30

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.54.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,400. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.