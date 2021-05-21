Brokerages Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Target Price at $50.85

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.85.

Several analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nomura assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.06. 49,412,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,293,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 2.81. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NIO by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in NIO by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,626,000. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $85,756,000.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

