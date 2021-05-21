Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Target Price at $74.43

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

PNFP stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.50. 2,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,745. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $548,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,661,049.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,260 shares of company stock worth $5,076,374 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

