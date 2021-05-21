Brokerages Set Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) PT at $29.80

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

SC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 366.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,699,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,177,000.

SC stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.39. 484,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,832. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

