Brokerages Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) PT at $82.50

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $120,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,333. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.98, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.